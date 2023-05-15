Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $10,250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.