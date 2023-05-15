ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $127,855.48 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $127,855.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.07.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

