ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 10,893 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $85,618.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,493,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,609.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ON24 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

