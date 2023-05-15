OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 3,683 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 29.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.