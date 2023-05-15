OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $101,838.66 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.3 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

