Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $114.47 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.