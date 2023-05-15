Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,406 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.