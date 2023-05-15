Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,669 shares of company stock worth $6,910,705 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.