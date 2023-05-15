Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

