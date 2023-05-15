Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

