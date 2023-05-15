Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,690 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

