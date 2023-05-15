Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,085 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DB opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

