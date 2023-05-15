Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $28.90 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.