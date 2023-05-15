Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 52,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Transocean stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

