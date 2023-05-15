Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock worth $2,382,409. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $44.82 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.