Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.18 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.