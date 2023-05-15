Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,607 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,362 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,061,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $871.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.13. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92.

LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

