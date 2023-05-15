Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $1,166,134. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

