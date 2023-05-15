Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Trading Down 0.8 %

ESTC opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

