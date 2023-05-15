Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $389,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $111.37.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

