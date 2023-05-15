Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.