Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $324,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

