Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,279.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,086.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

