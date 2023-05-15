Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $2,317,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.04 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $246.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.08.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

