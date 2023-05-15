Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 270,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

