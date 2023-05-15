Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,959,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,496,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,991,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDS opened at $22.44 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

WDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

