Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $314,000 Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

