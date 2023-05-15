Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

