Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,283 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 579,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

