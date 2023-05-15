Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XAR opened at $112.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.