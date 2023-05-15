Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

