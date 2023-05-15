Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

