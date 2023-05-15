Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Yext stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

