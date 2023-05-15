Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.46 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

