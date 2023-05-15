Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

