Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,167 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.74 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

