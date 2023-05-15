Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAE opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
