Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.