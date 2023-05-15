Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

