Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,620 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

NYSE NBXG opened at 9.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.90 and its 200-day moving average is 9.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 11.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund's investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

