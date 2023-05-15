Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,795 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.1 %

NCLH stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.