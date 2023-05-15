Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,610 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 641,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 800,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 334,888 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

