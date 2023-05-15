Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 586 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 120,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,276,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

