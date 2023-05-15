Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,876 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

