Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 815 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH Trading Down 2.0 %

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $259.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $351.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

