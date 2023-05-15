Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $74.22 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,250 ($15.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,275 ($16.09) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

