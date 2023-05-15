Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %
IBKR opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.
Interactive Brokers Group Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
