Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.