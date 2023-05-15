Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,513 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after buying an additional 139,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,010. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

