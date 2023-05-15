Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

